iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Shares Up 0%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.25 and last traded at $172.73. 17,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 9,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.67.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14.
About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.
