iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.62

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.62 and last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $919.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Quantitative Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 85.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

