iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.79

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.79 and last traded at $112.79, with a volume of 791594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,947,000 after acquiring an additional 229,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

