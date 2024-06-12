iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.79

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.79 and last traded at $112.79, with a volume of 791594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.15.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
