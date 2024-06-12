iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,288 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $53.80. 466,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,516. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

