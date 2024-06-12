iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.80

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.80 and last traded at $105.30, with a volume of 1219972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

