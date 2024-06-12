iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 553,279 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 226,082 shares.The stock last traded at $39.75 and had previously closed at $39.55.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 55,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

