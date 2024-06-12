iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.35

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.35 and last traded at $103.35, with a volume of 29107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.17.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average is $95.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

