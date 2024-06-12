iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 0.9% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.26. 98,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,495. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $103.60.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

