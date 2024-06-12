iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.85

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 69123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,646,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 735,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 467,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

