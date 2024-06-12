iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.19

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.19 and last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 82823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

