iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $296.45

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $296.45 and last traded at $296.23, with a volume of 31236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

