iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $181,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

IWF traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, reaching $360.10. 1,670,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $362.70. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

