iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.69

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.69 and last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 38710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,254,000.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile
The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
