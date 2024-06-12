iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Boosted by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $130.36. 39,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,898. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $132.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

