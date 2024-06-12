iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFH – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.51.

About iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF

The iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF (IWFH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that invests in companies around the globe that are involved in supporting individuals virtual and remote way of working and living.

