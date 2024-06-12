IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 110,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 57,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

IT Tech Packaging Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Dongfang Paper, Tengsheng Paper, and Baoding Shengde. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies.

