J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

NYSE:JILL opened at $38.52 on Monday. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 164.09%. The firm had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

In related news, Director Michael Rahamim sold 13,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $415,895.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,527.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Eck sold 15,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $445,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $678,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rahamim sold 13,442 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $415,895.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,527.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 175.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

