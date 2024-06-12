Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance
Japan Exchange Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,987. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.
About Japan Exchange Group
