Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

Japan Exchange Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,987. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

About Japan Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.