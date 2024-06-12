Jet Protocol Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $145,345.20 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,651.95 or 1.00078507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00089435 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00133951 USD and is up 4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $130,068.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.