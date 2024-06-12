John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
HPI stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. 31,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $17.17.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
