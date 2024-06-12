JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. JOYY comprises about 1.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 1.31% of JOYY worth $32,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YY. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of JOYY by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of JOYY by 825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,336. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.25.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. JOYY had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $564.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

