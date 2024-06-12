JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to “Overweight”

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

PCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get PG&E alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PCG

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. PG&E has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.