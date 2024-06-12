Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $26.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

