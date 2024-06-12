K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases 81,071 Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) by 456.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,071 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCAA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,822 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 795,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 586,463 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 626,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 198,248 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 829,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCAA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,649. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

