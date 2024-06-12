Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS KPCPY traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,078. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07.

Kasikornbank Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5531 per share. This is a positive change from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

