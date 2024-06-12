Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $37,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,659,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,855,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,475,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $15,466,000.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,330. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Capital Strength ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.