Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $37,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,659,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,855,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,475,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $15,466,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,330. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

