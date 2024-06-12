Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 38,985 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $55,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,125,000 after purchasing an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 905,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,212. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

