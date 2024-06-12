Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. 1,857,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,707,718. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

