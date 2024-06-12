Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,194 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.38% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $46,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,610. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $107.06.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

