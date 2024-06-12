Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $33,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,546,000 after acquiring an additional 386,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,774,000 after acquiring an additional 342,496 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.52. 2,307,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494,183. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

