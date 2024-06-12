Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $459.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

