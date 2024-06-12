Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 1,434,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,548,036. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.