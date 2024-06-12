Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (OTC:KGBLY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (OTC:KGBLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2721 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Kingboard Laminates Price Performance
OTC:KGBLY remained flat at C$18.71 on Wednesday. Kingboard Laminates has a 1 year low of C$15.22 and a 1 year high of C$21.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.73.
Kingboard Laminates Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kingboard Laminates
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Kingboard Laminates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingboard Laminates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.