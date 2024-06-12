Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys Shares of 26,204 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,204 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after acquiring an additional 94,745 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $118,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $108,908,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,673 shares of company stock worth $47,573,557 in the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.78. 459,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $229.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.