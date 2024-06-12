Kingfisher Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $6,993,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,043.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 484,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,128,000 after buying an additional 441,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.69.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,889. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

