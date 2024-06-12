Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 101.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,290. The firm has a market cap of $292.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average of $165.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.