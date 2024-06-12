Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,438 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after buying an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,497,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,564. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $390.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 718.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

