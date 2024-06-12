Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises 1.9% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,876,000 after acquiring an additional 96,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,931,000 after buying an additional 256,609 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after buying an additional 143,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after buying an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE BLDR traded up $8.11 on Wednesday, hitting $151.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,493. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.13.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

