Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,000,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,699 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $5,195,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 1,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 650,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 594,945 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 650.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,338,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,590. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.65 and a beta of 2.44. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RKT. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RKT

About Rocket Companies

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.