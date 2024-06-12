Kingfisher Capital LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,608 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE LEN traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $155.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.19 and its 200-day moving average is $153.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

