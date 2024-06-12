Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 825 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.34 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average is $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

