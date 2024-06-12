Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 16,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Increases Dividend

Kion Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

(Get Free Report)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.