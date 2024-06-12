Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Kion Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 16,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kion Group Increases Dividend
Kion Group Company Profile
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
