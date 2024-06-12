Komodo 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.59 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $53.76 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00045246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00034123 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000100 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,033,667 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

