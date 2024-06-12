K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Shares Down 4.2%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.75. 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

