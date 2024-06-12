Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 739,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kyocera Price Performance

OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 127,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,831. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

