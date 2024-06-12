Lake Street Capital Boosts Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $60.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,733. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

