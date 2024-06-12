Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Sells 151,989 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,989 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT comprises approximately 9.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Apartment Income REIT worth $40,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,929,000 after purchasing an additional 107,786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,440. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.