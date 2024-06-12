Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$28.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

TSE:LB opened at C$24.48 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.45 and a 1 year high of C$48.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.