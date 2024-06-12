Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 76,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.83 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a current ratio of 18.83.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company's flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 57.43 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

See Also

