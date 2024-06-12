Lavaca Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $22.40 on Wednesday, reaching $1,483.43. 1,692,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,342.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,240.65. The firm has a market cap of $687.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.09 and a 12 month high of $1,503.74.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

